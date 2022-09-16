The Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs 'The Music of Star Wars'

Orchestra and "Star Wars" fans — may the force be with you.

"The Music of Star Wars" opens a new season for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Wednesday at Orchestra Hall. The program, conducted by Lawrence Loh, will showcase tunes scored by composer John Williams, including the original Star Wars trilogy, prequels and sequels.

The DSO will perform iconic songs such as "Princess Leia’s Theme," "Cantina Band," "Duel of the Fates" and "The Imperial March."

Entering the 2022-23 season, attendees will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend the performance. Masks are optional.

'The Music of Star Wars'

presented by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

7:30 p.m., 3711 Woodward, Orchestra Hall

Tickets: start at $19; visit dso.org or call the box office at (313) 576-5111