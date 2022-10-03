Ed Sheeran brings his '+ - = ÷ x Tour' to Detroit's Ford Field

Ed Sheeran fans rejoice -- he’ll return to Detroit next summer for the first time in five years.

Sheeran is touring to promote his latest full-length album “=,” which is the fourth installment in the “+ - = ÷ x Tour,” or Mathematics Tour. Sheeran’s last tour, “Divide Tour,” quickly became the highest-grossing tour of all time, making $735 million, according to a press release.

The tour will kick off on May 6 in Texas, with Sheeran making his way to Detroit on July 15 for a performance at Ford Field, with headliners R&B artist Khalid and Armenian pop singer Rosa Linn.

Pre-sale tickets for fans can be purchased online today through Sunday at 10 p.m. Tickets will be open to the general public on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

American Express card holders can purchase tickets starting at noon Oct. 12 through 10 p.m. Oct. 13.