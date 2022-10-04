Rage Against the Machine pulls plug on reunion tour, which was set to close in Detroit

The Rage Against the Machine concerts that were originally supposed to hit Detroit in 2020 and then were pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, and again to 2023 are now not happening at all.

The (briefly) reunited rock act has pulled the plug on its entire North American 2023 tour, group leader Zach de la Rocha announced Tuesday in an online post.

"I've made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg," de la Rocha wrote in a post on the band's social media channels. "I hate cancelling shows. I hate disappointing our fans. You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted. For you I have the ultimate gratitude and respect."

De la Rocha cites the leg injury he sustained in Chicago earlier this year, one and a half shows into the band's long awaited reunion outing. He suffered a severe tear in his left Achilles tendon, which left 8% of the tendon intact, according to the front man. "It's not simply a question of being able to perform again," he writes, "but extends to basic functionality going forward."

After the injury, the band went on to perform a number of shows, with de la Rocha seated on stage for the entirety of the concerts. After completing the first leg of the tour, the band pulled out of its August and September UK tour.

The band's "Public Service Announcement" tour was set to resume in Feb. 2023 in New Mexico and was to wrap with two shows at Little Caesars Arena on April 1 and 2.

Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment, according to the post. Ticket holders should expect refunds to be processed within 30 days. Those who paid in cash should contact the point of purchase directly.

The LCA shows were slated to be Rage Against the Machine's first local concerts since a November 1999 engagement at the Palace of Auburn Hills on the tour behind "The Battle of Los Angeles," the group's final studio album.

Rage split up in 2000 before reuniting in 2007, and remained semi-active through 2010 before this year's reunion, which was originally delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Run the Jewels was scheduled to open the shows.

