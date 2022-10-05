Detroit Symphony Orchestra to take listeners on Prohibition-era trip

Prepare to be taken on a journey around the globe, when hundreds flocked to speakeasies and cabarets to watch such famous musicians as Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong perform jazz.

Audiences will be transported back in time to Prohibition-era America as the Detroit Symphony Orchestra kicks off its PNC Pops Series Friday with Grammy Award-winning conductor Jeff Tyzik.

The Prohibition-era was filled with inspiring pieces of music from around the world, Tyzik said. Vocalists Myra Maud, Bronson Norris Murphy and Madison Claire Parks, and drummer Eric Metzgar will join the DSO to create the atmosphere.

“The concert begins with New York and music about… what’s going on at that time. And then we go to Paris to the cabarets of Paris… and we feature some music that was made famous by Josephine Baker,” he said.

From Paris, audiences will travel to the sounds of Berlin, hearing songs sung by 1920s German actress Marlene Dietrich, Tykiz said. Returning to the United States, audiences will hear music like the Great Depression anthem “Brother, Can You Spare A Dime” and Fred Astaire’s “Putting on the Ritz.”

Tyzik, recognized for his original programming and engaging rapport with audiences, is the Principle Pops Conductor of the DSO; and holds the same title at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Oregon Symphony, Florida Orchestra and Rochester Philharmonic.

In May 2007, Tyzik released his recordings of works by Gershwin with pianist Jon Nakamatsu and the RPO, which stayed on the Billboard Top 10 Classical Chart for more than three months.

The PNC Bank-sponsored series will start Friday at 10:45 a.m., with performances at 8 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The series will continue with a one-day-only performance by Latin jazz ensemble Mambo Kings, led by conductor Robert Bernhardt, at 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Orchestra Hall.

The Mambo Kings made their orchestral debut in 1997 with the Rochester Philharmonic and Tyzik and have since self-produced three recordings, two of which continue to receive radio airplay in North America, according to their website.

The quintuplet is made up of percussionist Wilfredo Colón, bassist Hector Diaz, saxophonist John Viavattine and percussionist Tony Padilla; and is directed by musical director Richard DeLaney.

Bernhardt, who’s conducted with DSO for more than two decades, said his connection with Mambo Kings goes back years.

“They bring a combination of musical excellence and vibrant enthusiasm to every moment on stage,” he said. “It’s that wonderful sweet-spot: presenting great music that is played with brilliance, by wonderful people who are fun to be around on stage and off.”

The upcoming performance will feature the Afro-Cuban jazz of Tito Puente and take audiences on a journey through Latin jazz.

Tyzik said being a patron allows DSO to continue youth education programming and exposing children to the arts, plus you're guaranteed to hear an amazing orchestra.

“People appreciate great music that touches their soul,” he said. “When people come to a concert they don’t leave with something in their hands, they leave with something in their heart.”

Tickets for both performances start at $19 and can be purchased dso.org or by calling the Box Office at 313-576-5111 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DSO PNC Pops Series

10:45 a.m. Friday; 8 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday.

3711 Woodward, Orchestra Hall

Tickets: start at $19; visit dso.org or call the box office at (313) 576-5111