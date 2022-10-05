At Forbes Under 30, Megan Thee Stallion talks entrepreneurship

Detroit — Forbes’ flagship Under 30 Summit brought over 2,500 young leaders and entrepreneurs to downtown Detroit for a four-day experience this week, and attendees heard Tuesday from music star Megan Thee Stallion about how she's building a business career.

The Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise owner and Grammy Award winner was Tuesday's keynote speaker, telling the story behind her business partnerships with Nike Inc., Revlon Inc., Frito-Lay North America Inc.'s Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Netflix Inc. and CashApp.

"Popeyes is around the corner from anybody who lives in a low-income area. I've been eating this all my life," Megan Thee Stallion said during her appearance at the Detroit Opera House. Behind her on stage, a banner read: "Megan Thee Mogul."

"These areas are food deserts, like we don't really have a lot of options of vegetables or food besides these fast-food restaurants, so how can I get in this space and make it better for people that are like me and living in these spaces?"

"Now that I own my own Popeyes and I am able to open up my own Popeyes, what am I going to put in this Popeyes to make it better for my people? So, that's why I wanted to open."

When speaking about her partnership with cosmetic-line Revlon, she said it was one of the first makeup brands she used. "I was happy to join with them, it was in my area that was something I knew was affordable, it felt good to circle back and have a partnership with them."

The artist spoke more about her family, journey to fame, and other artists who have been an example to her like Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Queen Latifah.

This is the third time Detroit has hosted the Forbes Under 30 Summit, which is taking place virtually and in person at the Detroit Opera House and concludes Wednesday. Presented by Detroit's own Rocket Mortgage, the event also featured a private concert, A-list speakers, networking opportunities, a yoga class with proceeds to support Ukraine, local culinary experiences and a bar crawl, plus a day of community service Wednesday.