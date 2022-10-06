Demi Lovato reschedules Friday's show at the Fox

The Detroit News

Demi Lovato's "Holy Fvck" show at the Fox Theatre scheduled for Friday has been postponed to Nov. 9.

No reason was given in a late Thursday press release, but media reports say she was forced to postpone after she woke up without a voice.

"I'm so so sorry but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show," she said in an Instagram post Wednesday regarding a postponed stop in Chicago, adding that tickets for the original concert will be honored at the new date when it's announced.

"This is the absolute last thing I want to do.. I'm having so much fun with you all and I can't wait to see you again," she said in the post. "Again, I'm so sorry and I appreciate your understanding. I love you all."

Lovato is on tour to promote her latest album, "Holy Fvck," which is her eight studio album following 2021's 'Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over." The song "Skin of My Teeth" was released over the summer.

All tickets purchased for Friday's show will be honored for the new date.