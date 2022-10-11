Blink-182 announces return, including date at Little Caesars Arena

The Mark, Tom and Travis show is back.

A reunited blink-182 will hit the road in 2023, promoters announced Tuesday, including a May 9 date at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena.

Tickets, starting at $49.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday via Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sale tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The tour will mark the first outing in nearly 10 years for the trio of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker — not the band's original lineup, but its most popular. The group toured in 2016 and 2019, including dates at DTE Energy Music Theatre, with Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba filling in for DeLonge. The band released two albums with Skiba, 2016's "California" and 2019's "Nine."

The years in between have seen the band members dealing with various issues, both publicly and privately: Hoppus revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, and later announced he was declared cancer-free; DeLonge has been recording and touring with his band, Angels and Airwaves, and also has been deeply mired in alien conspiracies; and Barker has been on the frontlines of the pop-punk revival, producing albums for MGK and Avril Lavigne, as well as becoming a part of the Kardashian clique when he married Kourtney Kardashian earlier this year.

Tuesday's tour announcement, which was greeted by a tongue-in-cheek video celebrating the group's return, also begets a new album announcement, with first single "Edging" due out Friday.

The group's North American tour, with openers Turnstile, launches May 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and wraps July 16 in Nashville.

