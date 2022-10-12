Artist Spotlight: Idiot Machine

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Idiot Machine

Sound: Avant rock, mostly instrumental

History: This locally based band formed during the pandemic and features members of longstanding rock band Twitch as well as bassist and keyboarding Dean Western from Detroit Industrial band Haf-Life.

The latest: Idiot Machine is on the bill of the annual Flashback Bash on Saturday, which celebrates different musical genres from decades past. This year the Bash is at the Cadieux Café, 4300 Cadieux in Detroit on the outdoor stage, weather permitting. Along with Idiot Machine, the lineup includes punk/pop/rock trio the Zotz, punk and metal band Red September and the punk and new wave group Walkin’ Talkin’ Toxins. The show starts at 7 p.m. and there’s a $10 cover with partial proceeds benefiting local cat rescue group Hater Kitty Rescue Army. Call (313) 882-8560 or visit cadieuxcafe.com.

Melody Baetens