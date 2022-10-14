DSO is ready for 2022-23 season of in-person concerts

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

After a virtual season in 2020 and what he called a “transitional” year in 2021, DSO President and CEO Erik Ronmark says the 2022-23 season will look more normal to both area music lovers and to symphony members.

“We’re finally back,” he explains, issuing an open invitation to area music lovers to “come out and enjoy concerts and culture again.”

“It’s so nice to see people again,” Ronmark remarked following Friday’s well-attended morning performance of Mozart’s “Prague” Symphony. He joined music director Jader Bignamini on stage afterwards to preview and discuss the upcoming season, which started in September with the music of "Star Wars."

“Following Friday’s jazz opener, everything is now up and running, said Ronmark at the event. “In addition to our classical, pops and jazz offerings, we are delighted to kick off our family programming with Halloween at Hogwarts on Oct. 29.”

The schedule is the culmination of planning that began 18 months ago, the pair explained. Bignamini says he’s looking forward to the season, which also includes tributes to homegrown talent such as Aretha Franklin as well some “lesser known but still great” composers, including Florence Price, Dora Pejaecvic, and Carlos Simon, whose Trombone Concerto will enjoy its world premiere. “It’s going to be amazing,” he promises.

He has nothing but praise for his musicians and their abilities. “The orchestra is so flexible… they play everything so well. We have a very good energy here on stage.”

Partly responsible, he says, is the recentaddition of six new musicians and a new youth orchestra music director. “It’s very important to have talented young people,” he says. “It’s extremely important to start the season with new energy.”

The 2022-23 season will also feature a number of guest conductors, including Matthias Pintscher, Enrique Mazzola, Jonathon Heyward and JoAnn Falletta. Bignamini says guest conductors often give him rave reviews after working in Detroit.

“When they come here, they want to come back.” Ronmark says the season delivers the diversity that the DSO is known for. “There really is something for everyone,” he adds.

Chief among the season’s many pleasures will be the chance to enjoy the performances in person once again. “Live music enables you to share different emotions,” says Bignamini, who says he is happy to have people back and enjoying “the fabulous acoustics” in Orchestra Hall. “It’s very satisfying,” he says.