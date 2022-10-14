DSO, Perfecting Church choir to perform neighborhood concert

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will be performing alongside Detroit’s own Perfected Praise Choir at Perfecting Church on the city’s northeast side Wednesday.

As part of the DSO’s Detroit Neighborhood Initiative, the free performance will feature Grammy-award winning vocalist and Perfecting Church Pastor Marvin L. Winans and explore the music of Duke Ellington, Holland-Dozier-Holland, Jessie Montgomery and William Grant Still.

“This is an exciting moment and opportunity for us at Perfecting Church,” said Minister of Music David Buford in a Friday press release. “Having the DSO and Perfected Praise Choir together in one room is sure to be a treat for the whole family.”

The Detroit Neighborhood Initiative was built on the framework of DSO’s 2017 Social Progress Initiative and aims to create a continuous dialogue with communities.

Now named Detroit Neighborhood Initiative, DSO has hosted 20 listening sessions with residents, met with more than 125 community-serving organizations and co-designed 22 Neighborhood Musical Experiences in Chandler Park, Southwest Detroit, Dexter-Linwood, Northwest Goldberg and Northwest Detroit.

Prior to the performance, Detroit Harmony music education activities will be available for students of all ages. Detroit Harmony, the second aspect of the DSO’s Detroit Neighborhood Initiative, aims to bring instruments to every K-12 student in the city of Detroit.

"For children, the 6 p.m. music activities presented by Detroit Harmony offer a window into the world of music that is theirs to explore if they wish to,” said Karisa Antonio, DSO director of social innovation, in the press release. “With this concert, we hope to represent hope, joy, and resilience, and unite in celebration of all the things that bring meaning to our lives.”

DSO's Detroit Neighborhood Initiative: Perfecting Church

7 p.m. performance Wednesday, Oct. 26

Perfecting Church, 7616 Nevada, Detroit

Free for all ages

Prior to the performance there will be a 6 p.m. Detroit Harmony educational activities