Greta Van Fleet postpones shows after lead singer ruptures eardrum

Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet have been forced to postpone several concerts after lead singer Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum, the band announced Monday.

The incident occurred at the band's show in Bangor, Maine, on Oct. 8, and the band's announcement pushes off upcoming concerts in Raleigh, N.C., Greenville, S.C. and Jacksonville, Fla.

"It’s with a heavy heart that we must reschedule our shows this upcoming week," Kiszka wrote on Instagram. "During our last show in Bangor, I ruptured an eardrum and upon further evaluation I have just been advised it needs more time to fully heal than initially anticipated. I’m working closely with my team to ensure I get proper rest in order to finish out the year strong."

The new dates have not yet been announced.

"I’m gutted to have to do this and I cannot begin to express how much I appreciate the love and support you give us every night," he wrote. "It's devastating me to make this announcement, but know it’s imperative in order to keep performing. Thank you for sticking by us through thick and thin and I look forward to seeing all of your lovely faces soon."

The announcement follows the band's postponement of its entire tour earlier this year, after guitarist Jake Kiszka was hospitalized with pneumonia.

That postponement affected a pair of Michigan concerts, in Flint and Ypsilanti, which were rescheduled for September. They were originally part of a five-concert Michigan run which was to open the group's Dreams in Gold tour.

Those makeup concerts were eventually shelved "due to production and logisitcal issues outside our control," the band wrote in a social media post on Sept. 9.

The band's next scheduled concert is in Hollywood, Fla on Oct. 25.

