Artist Spotlight: Sophiyah Elizabeth

Name: Sophiyah Elizabeth

Sound: Electro-soul, electronic and jazz

History: Detroit native Sophiyah Elizabeth uses piano and technology to create music that she hopes empowers and uplifts her listeners. A multi-sensory artist, she is the founder of Afro Moone, a local wellness resource that uses music to heal, among other things. She’s also the director of artist relations and programming for D.Cipher, an organization that connects musicians to each other and to helpful resources.

The latest: Sophiyah Elizabeth will perform live Oct. 27, closing out AMP Seed Series hosted by the Allied Media Projects at their Sound & Resistance event. The online event starts at 7 p.m. and also features musicians Damon Williams, Tazeen and LuFuki and is hosted and moderated by writer and storyteller Imani Mixon. Learn more and register to attend virtually at eventbrite.com/e/sound-resistance-tickets-387582528777. Learn more about Sophiyah Elizabeth at linktr.ee/sophiyahe.

Melody Baetens