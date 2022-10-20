Grammys will honor Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson as MusiCares Persons of the Year

For the first time, the Recording Academy’s MusiCares nonprofit will honor two people at their annual Person of the Year celebration, and they’re both from Detroit.

Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson are the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year, and will be honored with a tribute concert and gala on Feb. 3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, just days before the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5.

“With Mr. Gordy as the creator of the Motown Sound, and Mr. Robinson as his first writer and artist, their music, along with the many others who joined Motown, reached out across a racially divided country to transform popular music, creating a musical legacy like no other,” said MusiCares executive director Laura Segura in a press release.

The Persons of the Year tribute is one of the most distinguished events of Grammy week and includes a silent auction with one-of-a-kind items, dinner and a concert featuring renowned musicians paying tribute to Gordy and Robinson. Fellow Detroit native Greg Phillinganes will be the musical director of the evening.

Proceeds from the gala benefit MusiCares, which provides professional musicians of all kinds with health and human services. Tickets start at $2,500.

In a media alert, both music legends praised the efforts of MusiCares.

“I know what great work they do for our creative community who need our help,” said Robinson, 82. “Recently, when no one could tour, they were a lifeline to those in the touring industry for monetary help and mental health services. I am honored that they have chosen me and my best friend and Motown found Berry Gordy to share this beautiful honor and celebrate with you all together.”

Berry, who will be 93 next month, called the honor “special.”

“I am grateful to be included in MusicCares’ remarkable history of music icons,” he said. “The work they do is so critical to the well being of our music community and I look forward to a most exciting evening.”

Recent MusiCares Person of the Year, an honor that started in 1991, have been Joni Mitchell, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Bob Dylan and Paul McCartney.

