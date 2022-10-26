Artist Spotlight: De’Mi Alyse and Mavy Baby

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Names: De’Mi Alyse and Mavy Baby

Sound: De’Mi is a R&B, pop and soul performer, producer and songwriter. Mavy Baby performs and creates hip-hop.

History: From Detroits’ west side, De’Mi (full name De’Mi Alyse Jones) has a bachelor of music degree from Marygrove College. Mavy Baby (also known as Marcus Anthony Allen) is an eastsider who grew up listening to a wide range of genres. Both artists have released several singles that have gotten thousands of streams. The two have known each other since their school days.

The latest: De’Mi Alyse’s song and video for her sultry R&B track “Pillow Talk” features Mavy Baby, while he’s working on his second studio album, slated for an early 2023 release. De’Mi’s latest release is the single “Art Dealer,” which Mavy Baby engineered. Both artists can be heard on major streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify.

Melody Baetens