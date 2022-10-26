Deluxe edition of '8 Mile' soundtrack due out Friday

Ahead of the film's 20th anniversary next month, a deluxe 20th anniversary edition of the "8 Mile" soundtrack will hit streaming services on Friday.

Eminem made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. No details were immediately available about the project.

"8 Mile: Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture" was released on Oct. 29, 2002, 10 days before the movie hit theaters. The soundtrack featured Eminem's No. 1 hit "Lose Yourself," along with several other tracks by Eminem, and songs by 50 Cent, Nas, Jay-Z, Gang Starr, Rakim, Xzibit and more.

The set spent four non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart. It also spawned a follow-up, "More Music From '8 Mile,'" which featured tracks by Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep, Outkast and more which were featured in the movie but not on the soundtrack.

"Lose Yourself" spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and went on to win a pair of Grammys, as well as the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Eminem did not appear at that year's Academy Awards, but he returned to the show in 2020 to perform "Lose Yourself" live.

"8 Mile" opened at No. 1 at the box office with a $51.3 million opening weekend haul, and went on to earn $116 million at the North American box office.

Eminem will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony next month in Los Angeles.

