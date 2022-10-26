DSO gets into Halloween spirit with music from 'Nosferatu,' 'Harry Potter' films

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

Music and Halloween combine at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra this weekend with a series of Halloween-themed concerts for all ages. The performances include a live-accompanied screening of “Nosferatu,” “Halloween at Hogwarts” – featuring music from the “Harry Potter” films – and “Rock O’Ween with Miss Paula and the Candy Bandits,” aimed at young children.

“All of our series are now up and running, we’re just very excited about that,” said Jessica Ruiz, the DSO’s senior director of artistic planning.

“Nosferatu” opens the weekend Friday evening with a 100th anniversary screening of the classic silent film, accompanied by the six-member Andrew Alden Ensemble with a score composed by Alden.

The German film was an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” that was nearly lost when the German government ordered every copy to be destroyed after Stoker’s heirs sued and won. Though enough copies were salvaged for the film to be seen by future generations, Alden said the vast majority of the original music was lost, lending itself to many independent scores.

With a string trio, synthesizers, percussion, guitar, bass, saxophone and vibraphone, Alden’s score – reworked to celebrate its 10th anniversary – complements the film with classical chamber music with a distinct rock edge. He said his version doesn’t try to imitate what the original would have sounded like, though he still aims to maximize the creepiness of the film without distracting from the story. He said his score is more modern than other interpretations, with inspiration from Radiohead and Philip Glass.

“It’s a way for me to connect with history in, like, a living history kind of way,” he said.

“Halloween at Hogwarts” returns Saturday morning with a playful interpretation of the John Williams music, aimed at children 6 and older. Conductor Erin Freeman themed her program around a scene from the series’ third book/film “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” when Professor Lupin teaches students the “riddikulus” charm that allows them to transform their biggest fears into something silly.

Her program will pair themes from the “Harry Potter” score with contrasting music to mimic the idea of turning something scary into something that’s not, interspersing music like Jacques Offenbach’s “Can Can” and Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Mestizo Waltz.”

“(It’s) the idea of conquering our fears through this great spell and using music to do that,” Freeman said.

The program is interactive, inviting kids to “assist” the orchestra to conjure up the spells and cheer them on.

“I really want the audience members to feel like they are connected to what’s happening on stage,” Freeman said. “That what’s happening on stage is not just happening at them, but they are part of the experience.”

Ruiz said the concert is a great way to introduce children to classical music.

“’Harry Potter’ is just fantastic orchestral writing,” she said. “Everybody loves Harry Potter, so it’s an easy one to try.”

Small children ages 2-6 can enjoy “Rock O’Ween with Miss Paula and the Candy Bandits,” returning after a pandemic hiatus. The 45-minute show will precede the “Hogwarts” concert Saturday morning and will feature popular children’s songs set to a rock ‘n roll beat.

Both Saturday morning concerts will include a Halloween costume contest, photos, treats and other pre-concert activities.

Ruiz said the weekend is full of great programming for Halloween in great spaces to hear music.

“We really work hard to present offerings that will appeal to a wide range of people throughout the community,” she said. “We hope everyone will come visit us.”

Detroit Symphony Orchestra Halloween weekend

Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit

'Nosferatu'

8 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $20

'Halloween at Hogwarts'

11 a.m. Saturday

Tickets: $20

'Rock O'Ween with Miss Paula and the Candy Bandits"

10 a.m. Saturday

Tickets: $12

For tickets, visit www.dso.org.