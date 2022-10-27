Future announces February visit to Little Caesars Arena

Future is headed to Little Caesars Arena on his Future Invasion tour.

The chart-topping rapper will perform at the downtown arena on Feb. 5, venue officials announced Thursday. And he's not coming alone: he'll be joined by Kodak Black, Jeezy and No Cap.

Tickets for the show start at $69 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 5.

Future released his ninth studio album, "I Never Liked You," earlier this year. The set debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart, marking the Grammy winner's eighth No. 1 album.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama