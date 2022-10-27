Future announces February visit to Little Caesars Arena
Atlanta rapper to play downtown arena in early 2023. Tickets on sale Nov. 5.
Adam Graham
The Detroit News
Future is headed to Little Caesars Arena on his Future Invasion tour.
The chart-topping rapper will perform at the downtown arena on Feb. 5, venue officials announced Thursday. And he's not coming alone: he'll be joined by Kodak Black, Jeezy and No Cap.
Tickets for the show start at $69 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 5.
Future released his ninth studio album, "I Never Liked You," earlier this year. The set debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart, marking the Grammy winner's eighth No. 1 album.
