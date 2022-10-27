Mötley Crüe adds Metro Detroiter to its lineup

Mötley Crüe is adding a little Metro Detroit flavor to its live shows.

After this week's announcement that founding member Mick Mars, 71, will no longer tour with the band due to his ongoing struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis, an inflammatory arthritis that affects the spine and other joints, the band has added Grosse Pointe-born guitarist John Lowery — aka John 5 — to the group.

John 5 is a longtime rock guitarist who has played with David Lee Roth, Rob Zombie, Rob Halford and more, and was a member of Marilyn Manson for several years.

After a persistent round of rumors which pegged him for the job, the Crüe welcomed the 52-year-old into the band on Thursday.

"We will carry out Mick's wish and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023. No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick's shoes so we are grateful that our good friend, John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward," the group said in a statement.

Added 5, "I'm honored to carry on Mick's legacy and am looking forward to playing these songs."

Mötley Crüe hit the road again this summer, after signing a supposedly binding legal agreement that would bar them from ever touring again following their 2014-15 farewell tour, for a series of dates with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The tour hit Comerica Park in July.

The Crüe and Def Leppard have a series of dates lined up in Latin America and Europe starting in February and wrapping in July.

Mars will remain a member of Mötley Crüe, according to the band's statement.

John 5 was born and raised in Grosse Pointe and attended Grosse Pointe South High School before moving to Los Angeles when he was 18.

