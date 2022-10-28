DSO to pay tribute to ABBA this weekend

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

If costumes and scary movies don’t float your boat this weekend, perhaps some Swedish Europop will.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will present three ABBA pops concerts Friday through Sunday as part of its PNC Pops Series. The Music of ABBA is led by conductor Michael Krajewski and will feature Finnish vocal ensemble Rajaton, making its DSO debut.

“I think you really can’t go wrong with ABBA,” said Jessica Ruiz, the DSO’s senior director of artistic planning. “It’s a lot of fun, [Rajaton] is a great vocal ensemble, and we’re really excited to present them.”

The ABBA tribute concert will feature popular ABBA hits including “Mamma Mia,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Dancing Queen” and “SOS,” among others.

Krajewski said the music is mostly presented straightforward how people know it, but there are a few times when the songs are arranged in a different fashion, offering a new perspective. And even if the songs are familiar, Krajewski said listening to them live with an orchestra is a fantastic new experience.

“In a concert hall – and one of the greatest concert halls in in the country, Orchestra Hall – you take these songs, and you add the power and the vitality and the energy of a symphony orchestra,” he said. “It really just packs an extra punch.”

Ruiz said the orchestra enriches the music.

“You get this incredibly rich texture of sounds,” she said. “A lot of pop music was created with orchestral background music; it always enhances it.”

Rajaton – translated from Finnish as “boundless” – is a six-voice a cappella ensemble, hailing from Helsinki. The group has 16 albums under its belt and has performed for more than 20 years, traveling worldwide with a style that bridges classical and mainstream music.

“Each of them is very talented and as a vocal ensemble, they are really excellent,” Krajewski said.

He said the concert will be a wonderful way to enjoy ABBA songs.

“It’s a really high quality, polished, high-energy delivery of this music,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a special experience for people, especially for people who love ABBA music.”

'Music of ABBA'

performed by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday

Orchestra Hall in the Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, 3711 Woodward, Detroit

Tickets: start at $19. visit www.dso.org