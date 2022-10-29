'Gretch Did': Detroit rapper Gmac Cash praises Gov. Whitmer

Detroit rapper Gmac Cash, known for his comical takes on current events — see "Giant Slide," recorded over the summer after the Belle Isle slide sent people flying — is back with another pro-Gretchen Whitmer anthem, "Gretch Did," less than two weeks before November's midterm elections.

In the song and video, both released Friday, Gmac shouts out Whitmer's accomplishments during her first term as governor.

"Who put money in the schools? Gretch did/ made being governor look cool? Gretch did," he raps, over a beat from Detroit hip-hop producer Martin "Helluva" McCurtis. "Gretch did" is a play off of "God Did," a catchphrase turned album from DJ Khaled.

Gmac also credits Whitmer with securing "funding for the kids," "the roads getting fixed" and various other achievements, and he praises her for "help(ing) us stay alive" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Gretch Did" isn't the first Whitmer-praising effort from the east side Detroiter, real name Gerald Allen; he also released "Big Gretch" in May 2020. That lead to him fundraising for a pair of Cartier buffalo horn sunglasses for the governor, although she ultimately could not accept the gift, since elected officials are not allowed to receive gifts over $25 in value.

But she did shout-out Gmac during an online event later that year, a sample which is used at the top of the 1 minute, 43 second track.

Gmac Cash went viral with his track "Coronavirus" in 2020. He is known for working quick; after the fracas between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in early October, he had a song about it up within a day.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama