DSO, pianist Daniil Trifonov to perform works by Brahms, Price and Still

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

Featuring music from a famous composer to the works of those who are lesser known, renowned Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov will join the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Jader Bignamini for concerts spotlighting Johannes Brahms, Florence Price and William Grant Still.

Bignamini said it’s important that the DSO perform a blend of famous and not so famous classical music. The concerts, “Trifonov Performs Brahms,” will be performed Thursday-Saturday at Orchestra Hall.

“Sometimes we don’t know some composers, but it’s not because it’s not good music,” he said. “This is the opportunity to have it in our program… I’m sure that the audience will appreciate this music, because it’s very, very sparkling and so easy to listen to.”

The concert opens with Still’s march-like “Festive Overture,” known for its exuberant percussion and brass fanfares. Bignamini said Still’s background as an arranger of popular songs, musicals and movies makes for a distinct sound.

“In his music you can understand perfectly this kind of (background), because he uses the orchestra in a very particular way, especially the brass in the percussion section with sometimes strange instruments (for orchestra),” he said.

Price’s Symphony No. 1 continues the program, a piece known for its distinctly American style that combines hymn-like melodies and rhythms of Black music with elements from the Romantic symphonic tradition.

“(Price) was inspired about gospel and church music and old traditional popular music,” Bignamini said, “so in this symphony, we can hear gospel, blues and [other] kinds of music, but orchestrated in an incredible way.”

The concert closes with Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 2, known for its lyrical and technical prowess.

“This is one of the masterpieces,” Bignamini said, “one of the most important pieces of piano orchestra.”

Trifonov is a Grammy Award-winning pianist praised for both his technique and sensitive expression. He has performed with some of the most prominent orchestras in the world, with accolades that include medals at Warsaw’s Chopin Competition, Tel Aviv’s Rubinstein Competition and Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Competition, as well as the Franco Abbiati Prize for Best Instrumental Soloist and Gramophone’s Artist of the Year.

“He is technically perfect, and when you have such a talent like this, in a very famous piano (concerto) like Brahms’s concerto, you can discover new details, new ways to do other phrases,” he said.

In addition to the live concerts, Saturday’s performance will also be webcast for free at dso.org and via Facebook Live as part of the DSO’s Live from Orchestra Hall series.

But Bignamini said there’s nothing like experiencing culture live.

“I know (our houses) are comfortable, but the sensation and the feeling that you can feel during live culture, it’s so, so different,” he said, “especially the music, because we can enjoy the vision and not just your ears.”

Trifonov Performs Brahms

Thursday-Saturday

Orchestra Hall

3711 Woodward, Detroit

Tickets: $15

www.dso.org