'Midnights' madness: Taylor Swift announces Detroit concert date

Taylor Swift is returning to Ford Field as part of her first concert tour in five years.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter-world dominator will perform at the Detroit Lions' home on June 10, according to tour dates rolled out Tuesday when Swift appeared on "Good Morning America." Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 and start at $49 to $449, according to a tour release. VIP packages are $199 to $899.

Fans can register for pre-sale tickets here through Nov. 9. Fans who receive a code will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 15.

Fans who purchased tickets for Swift's 2020 Lover Fest, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will receive "preferred access" to the presale, according to a release.

Capitol One cardholders will have access to a separate presale that starts at 2 p.m. Nov. 15.

The show is part of Swift's "Eras Tour," her first concert tour since her "Reputation Stadium Tour." That outing hit Ford Field in August 2018, and found Swift paying tribute to Aretha Franklin, who died earlier that month.

On "GMA," Swift called the Eras Tour "a journey through all of my musical eras of my career." The 20-city tour kicks off March 18 in Glendale, Ariz. and wraps Aug. 5 in Los Angeles, with international dates to follow.

"Really, I’m just so excited that I get to look you guys in the eye and say thank you for everything," Swift said on "GMA."

The tour comes on the heels of Swift's latest album "Midnights," which has been smashing all sorts of records since it was released Oct. 21.

The album sold 1.58 million copies its first week, the first album to sell more than 1 million units in a single week since Swift's own "Reputation" in 2017. It's her record-breaking fifth time selling 1 million-plus albums in a week; "Speak," "Red" and "1989" also achieved the sales feat.

"Midnights" entirely blankets this week's Billboard Top 10, with Swift taking all 10 top spots on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, making her the first artist to ever do so. Her "Anti-Hero" leads at No. 1, followed by "Lavender Haze" (No. 2), "Maroon" (No. 3), "Snow on the Beach" (No. 4), "Midnight Rain" (No. 5), "Bejeweled" (No. 6), "Question...?" (No. 7), "You're On Your Own, Kid" (No. 8), "Karma" (No. 9) and "Vigilante Sh-t" (No. 10).

The album also set a new record for first week vinyl sales, selling 575,000 copies, obliterating the previous record holder, Harry Styles' "Harry's House," which sold 182,000 vinyl copies its first week earlier this year.

OWENN and girl in red will open the Ford Field show.

Ford Field has been Swift's concert home in Detroit for more than a decade. In addition to her 2018 concert, she played the venue in May 2015, May 2013 and June 2011.

Taylor Swift's 2023 "Eras Tour"

March 18: Glendale, Ariz. (State Farm Stadium)

March 25: Las Vegas, Nev. (Allegiant Stadium)

April 1-2: Arlington, Tex. (AT&T Stadium)

April 15: Tampa, Fla. (Raymond James Stadium)

April 22: Houston, Tex. (NRG Stadium)

April 28-29: Atlanta, Ga. (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

May 6: Nashville, Tenn. (Nissan Stadium)

May 12-13: Philadelphia, Penn. (Lincoln Financial Field)

May 19-20: Foxborough, Mass. (Gillette Stadium)

May 26-27: East Rutherford, NJ (MetLife Stadium)

June 2-3: Chicago, Ill. (Soldier Field)

June 10: Detroit, Mich. (Ford Field)

June 17: Pittsburgh, Penn. (Acrisure Stadium)

June 24: Minneapolis, Minn. (U.S. Bank Stadium)

July 1: Cincinnati, Ohio (Paycor Stadium)

July 8: Kansas City, Mo. (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium)

July 15: Denver, Colo. (Empower Field at Mile High)

July 22: Seattle, Wash. (Lumen Field)

July 29: Santa Clara, Calif. (Levi’s Stadium)

Aug. 4-5: Los Angeles, Calif. (SoFi Stadium)

