Artist Spotlight: Dean Fertita's Tropical Gothclub

Name: Tropical Gothclub

Who: Dean Fertita is a Royal Oak native who has been in the inner circle of American rock stars for nearly two decades. Fans of 2000s-era Detroit rock will remember his band the Waxwings, which released three albums and toured with Guided by Voices, the Strokes and the White Stripes, to name a few. To fans far and wide, Fertita is also known as a member of Queens of the Stone Age and the Dead Weather and he’s also the touring keyboardist for the Raconteurs. He’s recorded with Jack White, Iggy Pop, Karen O, Beck, the Kills and Brendon Benson.

The latest: Without the ability to gather in groups or hit the road, Tropical Gothclub started during the pandemic in Fertita’s backyard in Tennessee. At first he worked alone on demos based on ideas he had throughout the years, and later brought in Detroit musician and producer Dave Feeny of Ferndale’s Tempermill studio to help polish and push the rock songs in a new direction.

Fertita said in a press release about the project that the Tropical Gothclub songs “are like concept cars.”

“They were meant to be put into future production once they were reimagined and redesigned so everything is tightened up,” he said. “Creatively things changed and my options weren’t just black and white. They were also fluorescent.”

What’s next: Tropical Gothclub’s 11-track, self-titled debut album comes out on Third Man Records Friday. Learn more at thirdmanrecords.com/products/tropical-gothclub or follow Fertita's project on Instagram at @tropical_gothclub.

Melody Baetens