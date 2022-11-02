WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser

Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy will also say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak.

During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.

His latest is “The Life of James,” a four-song EP of original songs that he will perform at a Saturday night concert at Emgaine Royal Oak. Cassimy will also donate more than $40,000 to the Triangle Society, a Detroit-based nonprofit that supports the students of Cass Tech.

“This is my last chance to say ‘thank you’ in person for allowing me into your homes for the past nine years,” said Cassimy in a statement. “I’m humbled and incredibly grateful for your love and support.”

Cassimy said he named his EP “The Life of James” because that’s his middle name.

“Chances are if you know a person’s middle name, they’re someone you know really well,” he said. “This project allows you to get a closer look at who I am and a chance to get to know me a bit better.”

Tickets for Saturday’s 6 p.m. show are free, but advance registration is required at evrodcassimy.com. The show also features Beth, Swifty McVay and DJ Base.

Emagine Theatre Royal Oak is at 200 N. Main.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens