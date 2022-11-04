Paramore lines up Detroit date on 2023 tour

Reactivated rock group Paramore will bring the tour behind its forthcoming album to Little Caesars Arena on June 7, the band announced Friday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 11. Fans can register for pre-sale tickets through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program here.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Thursday, and a separate pre-sale for American Express card holders starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu will open the show, which is part of the group's 27-city 2023 tour. The tour kicks off May 23 in Charlotte and wraps Aug. 2 in St. Paul, Minn.

In September, Paramore released "This is Why," its first single since 2017. It's the title track from the group's forthcoming sixth studio album, which is due out Feb. 10.

Paramore's last area concert was in June 2018 at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Paramore 2023 North American tour dates

May 23: Charlotte, N.C. (Spectrum Center)

May 25: Atlanta, Ga. (State Farm Arena)

May 27: Atlantic City, N.J. (Adjacent Festival)

May 30: New York, N.Y. (Madison Square Garden)

June 2: Washington, D.C. (Capital One Arena)

June 4: Cleveland, Ohio (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)

June 5: Indianapolis, Ind. (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

June 7: Detroit, Mich. (Little Caesars Arena)

June 8: Toronto, Ont. (Scotiabank Arena)

June 10: Columbus, Ohio (Schottenstein Center)

June 11: Pittsburgh, Penn. (PPG Paint Arena)

June 13: Orlando, Fla. (Amway Center)

June 14: Hollywood, Fla. (Hard Rock Live)

July 6: New Orleans, La. (Smoothie King Center)

July 8: Fort Worth, Tex. (Dickies Arena)

July 9: Austin, Tex. (Moody Center)

July 11: Houston, Tex. (Toyota Center)

July 13: Denver, Colo. (Ball Arena)

July 16: San Diego, Calif. (Viejas Arena)

July 19: Los Angeles, Calif. (Kia Forum)

July 22: San Francisco, Calif. (Chase Center)

July 24: Seattle, Wash. (Climate Pledge Arena)

July 25: Portland, Ore. (Veterans Memorial Coliseum)

July 27: Salt Lake City, Utah (Vivint Arena)

July 29: Tulsa, Okla. (BOK Center)

July 30: St Louis, Mo. (Enterprise Center)

Aug. 2: St. Paul, Minn. (Xcel Energy Center)

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama