Bebe Rexha, David Guetta to perform Lions' Thanksgiving Day halftime show

Detroit — Are you ready for some Bebe Rexha?

If you plan on tuning into the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills, you might not have much of a choice. The Lions announced Sunday that the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will perform the team's Thanksgiving Day halftime show alongside special guest DJ David Guetta.

Rexha, 33, signed with Warner Records in 2013 as a singer-songwriter and produced writing credits on the hit Eminem and Rihanna song "The Monster" before starting a singing career of her own in 2014 with the release of her debut single, "I Can't Stop Drinking About You."

Rexha has toured as the opening act for Nick Jonas, Ellie Goulding, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and the Jonas Brothers. She has released two studio albums, "Expectations" (2018) and "Better Mistakes" (2021), as well as three EPs and 29 singles. Guetta is a 54-year-old DJ from Paris, France whose electronic dance music career spans 20 years. He has two grammies, an American Music Award for favorite electronic dance music artist (2012) and a Billboard Music Award for top EDM artist (2013).