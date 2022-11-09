Artist Spotlight: Nolan fka

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Nolan fka, previously known as Nolan the Ninja

Sound: Hip-hop, rap

History: Nolan was born on the West Coast but now calls Detroit home. He's got a consistent parade of releases on streaming services dating back to 2015, but he said things really picked up for him in 2019. He's worked with Chuck Inglish of the Cool kids, Quelle Chris, Homeboy Sandman and others and has gotten ink in Vibe, HipHopDX, OkayPlayer and other outlets.

The latest: Nolan released a new single this week titled "Houndstooth." The mellow, downtempo track is out on his own imprint, Sport Cast. Nolan says this marks a change in direction for him. "My previous releases focused mostly on hard hip-hop, boom bap? I hate that term in 2022," he said in a press release about the new single. "But now, I’m older and more cognizant of what I dabble in and how I want to showcase it.”

Follow Nolan fka on Twitter @NolanTheNinja or check out his website, sportcastonly.xyz.

Melody Baetens