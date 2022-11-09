Eminem's mother congratulates her son on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honor

Eminem has taken plenty of shots at his mother, Debbie Mathers, over the years in songs such as "Cleanin' Out My Closet," "My Mom," "My Name Is," "Without Me" and more, and the two even went at it court when Debbie sued her son in a $12 million defamation lawsuit in 1999. (Em appeared to largely let the beef go in 2013's "Headlights" in which he asks, "did I take it too far?" and says "I don't hate you, 'cause Ma/ you're still beautiful to me, 'cause you're my Ma.")

But Debbie had nothing but kind words to say about her son's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend, congratulating him on the honor in a video message posted by a friend.

"I want to say Marshall, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame," Debbie said in a video posted to the web and shared by an Eminem fan account. The video was posted Sunday, the day after Em's Hall of Fame induction.

"I love you very much, I knew you'd get there," she says, wearing a purple Shady Records T-shirt. "It's been a long ride. I'm very, very proud of you. And also I'm very proud of Hailie Jade, my big girl. I want to tell you Hailie, great job on your podcast and God bless you guys. I love you very much."

Em was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday by his mentor, Dr. Dre, and he thanked a list of more than 100 artists who helped shape his hip-hop worldview.

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, who is also a frequent subject in his lyrics, was there to root on her father. Hailie Jade's podcast, "Just A Little Shady," was launched in July.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama