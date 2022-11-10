Anita Baker returning to Metro Detroit as part of 2023 tour

Anita Baker is returning to Metro Detroit, this time for an outdoor concert at Pine Knob.

The R&B songstress will perform at the Clarkston amphitheater on July 2, promoters announced Thursday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 17. Pre-sale tickets are available to Citi card holders beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.

The show is part of Baker's 15-city 2023 tour, her first proper tour since 1995.

The run — short bursts of dates in February, May, June-July, November and December — kicks off in Hollywood, Fla. on Feb. 11 and wraps Dec. 23 in Oakland, Calif. It commemorates the 40-year anniversary of her debut album, 1983's "The Songstress."

Baker performed her first Detroit-area concert in more than a decade in July at Little Caesars Arena. The sold-out 90-minute concert was a rapturous homecoming for the Toldeo-born, Detroit-bred star, known for songs such as "Sweet Love" and "Giving You the Best That I Got," quiet storm R&B hits from her late 1980s and early 1990s heyday.

Despite a 2021 announcement that issues over her master recordings had been settled, Baker remains woefully underrepresented on streaming services, with only scattered singles and releases available to stream.

Baker's last performance at Pine Knob was in 2010, when the venue was known as DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Anita Baker 2023 tour dates

Feb. 11: Hollywood, Fla. (Hard Rock Live)

Feb. 14: Atlanta, Ga. (State Farm Arena)

Feb. 17: New Orleans, La. (Smoothie King Center)

May 10: Newark, NJ (Prudential Center)

May 12: Long Island, NY (UBS Arena)

May 14: Baltimore, Md. (CFG Bank Arena)

June 30: Chicago, Ill. (United Center)

July 2: Clarkston, Mich. (Pine Knob Music Theatre)

Nov. 18: Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum Complex)

Nov. 22: Memphis, Tenn. (FedEx Forum)

Nov. 24: Atlantic City, NJ (Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena)

Dec. 15: Houston, Tex. (Toyota Center)

Dec. 17: Dallas, Tex. (American Airlines Center)

Dec. 22: Los Angeles, Calif. (Crypto.com Arena)

Dec. 23: Oakland, Calif. (Oakland Arena)

