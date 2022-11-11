Taylor Swift adds second Ford Field concert to Eras Tour docket

Taylor Swift is doubling down on Ford Field.

The pop superstar has added a second Detroit concert to her 2023 tour itinerary, according to new dates posted Friday. She will now play the Detroit Lions home on June 9, in addition to her previously announced June 10 concert.

Pre-sale tickets for the newly announced concert go on sale Nov. 15, and tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 18, the same schedule as tickets for the June 10 show.

The new date is part of 17 additional concerts Swift has added to her Eras Tour routing, along with additional concerts in Glendale, Ariz.; Las Vegas; Arlington, Tex.; Tampa; Houston; Atlanta; Nashville; Chicago; Pittsburgh; Minneapolis; Cincinnati; Kansas City; Denver; and Los Angeles.

Girl in red and Gracie Abrams will open the June 9 show, while girl in red and OWENN will open on June 10.

The tour comes on the heels of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights," which has been at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart for two weeks. Her single "Anti-Hero" has led Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart for two weeks as well.

Swift's last local concert was at Ford Field in Aug. 2018, and she also played Ford Field in May 2015, May 2013 and June 2011.

