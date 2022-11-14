GRiZ once again spreading holiday cheer with '12 Days of Grizmas' bash

It's beginning to look a lot like GRiZmas.

GRiZ, the Southfield-bred electronic music artist and producer, is gearing up for his 9th annual "12 Days of GRiZmas" charity initiative, unfolding Nov. 29 through Dec. 10. The drive will include community-focused events centering around yoga, ice skating and karaoke parties, and will round off when GRiZ performs two nights, Dec. 9 and 10, at Detroit's Masonic Temple.

GRiZ, born Grant Kwiecinski, started his GRiZmas celebrations in 2014, and has since raised more than $500,000 for youth music education, according to his team. His charity partner in the initiative is Seven Mile Music, which provides Detroit youth with access to music and the arts.

"We’re just trying to do as much as possible to spread these vibes around," GRiZ told The News in 2015.

GRiZmas will have its own pop-up headquarters this year, which will carry exclusive GRiZ merch and will host a toy and coat drive benefitting Society of St. Vincent De Paul Detroit.

The store, which opens Nov. 29, will be located at 1265 Griswold in Capitol Park. It will sell T-shirts, hoodies, hats, scarves, blankets, candles, ornaments, mugs and more, as well as a special GRiZmas roasted coffee, created in partnership with Detroit's Coffeehaus. The coffee blend will also be available online.

The store will be open from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 29 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. from Nov. 30 through Dec. 10.

Other events include a dodgeball tournament and a jam session concert at Detroit's El Club.

Tickets, RSVP and donation links can be found online at the 12 Days of GRiZmas' website.

GRiZ' most recent album, "Chasing the Golden Hour, Pt. 4," was released in September.

12 Days of GRiZMAS 2022 Schedule

Nov. 29: The GRiZMAS Workshop Charity Store Grand Opening (5 p.m., 1265 Griswold Street, Detroit)

Nov. 30: Painting with a SMILE: Guided by Philliip Simpson at Big Pink

Dec. 1: Deluxx Karaoke at Deluxx Fluxx

Dec. 2: Mystery Party (a secret performance at an undisclosed location in Detroit)

Dec. 3: Charity Dodgeball Tournament at Durfee Elementary School

Dec. 4: Community Yoga in the Fountain Ballroom at Masonic Temple

Dec. 5: Charity Jam with GRiZ & Friends at El Club (featuring ProbCause, Chrishira Perrier, Kevin Donahue, Chris Anderson, Josh Fairman, Ian Finkelstein, and special guests)

Dec. 6: Community Ice Skating at Campus Martius

Dec. 7: Local Mic Night at Willis Show Bar

Dec. 8: Roller Skating at Bonaventure

Dec. 9: GRiZMAS Night 1 at Masonic Temple

Dec. 10: GRiZMAS Night 2 at Masonic Temple

