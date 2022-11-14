ICP's Violent J pays tribute to late 'angelic' girlfriend Laney Chantal

Violent J, one-half of Detroit rap duo Insane Clown Posse, is paying tribute to his late girlfriend Laney Chantal.

Chantal, born Alaina Parkhurst, was a makeup and FX artist who worked with some of the music industry's top talents and who starred in the fifth season of the SyFy series "Face Off." She died of an accidental overdose in Milford on Oct. 31. She was 33.

"Laney was my Angel Faced Miricle [sic]," Violent J wrote in an Instagram post early Monday. "I feel compleatly [sic] dead inside without her. I feel like 75 percent of what was good about my life right now was just ripped from me and stolen forever Halloween night."

The pair had been dating for a year and a half, he said.

"She loved me more than every woman I've ever dated combined," he wrote. "She was so incredibly talented, witty, funny, soft, warm, angelic and amazing... I simply can't say enough about how amazing Laney was to me."

Chantal was born in Adrian, Mich. and grew up in nearby Manitou Beach. She was a 2007 graduate of Hudson High School, according to her obituary.

She moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to attend the Cinema Makeup School and pursue special effects makeup; among her credits were Lil Nas X's video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," which won Video of the Year at MTV's Video Music Awards in 2021. She also worked for artists such as Rob Zombie, the Smashing Pumpkins, Blink 182, Static X, Marshmello, Slipknot and more.

"Alaina put her whole self; body, mind and soul into her jobs, no matter the size," her obit reads. "Her artistic ability and visions quickly set her apart from other artists in her field and her portfolio blossomed."

In 2014, Chantal married Jeordie White, who played bass in Marilyn Manson under the name Twiggy Ramirez. The couple later divorced but remained friends, her obit said.

"I am mourning your sudden loss, but if grief is the price we pay for the love and happiness we once shared, the pain is worth it," White wrote in an Instagram post earlier this month. "You brought love, purity, beauty and joy into the world with a light that will continue to shimmer down on us."

Violent J, real name Joe Bruce, met Chantal at ICP's Gathering of the Juggalos in 2021. The pair clicked immediately, and J went out to Los Angeles and helped her move her belongings back to Michigan, he told the News last year.

"We hit it off from the start," he said in October 2021, crediting his relationship with Chantal with his upswing in mood. "I'm up there, I'm having a wonderful time. Everything is right where it needs to be."

In his post on Monday, Violent J said he's thankful for the time he was able to spend with Chantal.

"How can I ever complain now that the high ride is over and I've suddenly been slammed back down into the regular reality of life?" he said. "I got to enjoy the time we had together which was probably the greatest period of my life, so I've got zero complaints... I love you Laney babe for ever and ever, always and forever."

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama