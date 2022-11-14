Pink announces Detroit date on 2023 stadium tour

Comerica Park is turning Pink in 2023.

The acrobatic pop singer will bring her Summer Carnival tour to the Detroit Tigers' home on Aug. 16, promoters announced Monday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 21. Pre-sale tickets for Citi card holders go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and a Verizon presale begins at noon Thursday.

Six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile will open the Comerica Park concert, along with Grouplove and KidCutUp.

It will be Pink's biggest Detroit concert to date. The 43-year-old singer, born Alecia Moore, is known for her pop smashes such as "So What" and "Get the Party Started"; in her 22-year career she has racked up four No. 1 singles and has released eight studio albums.

Her most recent single, the Max Martin and Shellback produced "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," was released earlier this month.

The Comerica Park show is part of Pink's 21-city North American tour. Her last Detroit concerts came during a two-night stand at Little Caesars Arena in April 2019.

The social media channels for 313 Presents have been teasing a Pink announcement throughout the month.

Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 tour

July 24: Toronto, Ont. (Rogers Centre)

July 26: Cincinnati, Ohio: (Great American Ball Park)

July 31: Boston, Mass (Fenway Park)

Aug. 3: New York, NY (Citi Field)

Aug. 5: Pittsburgh, Penn. (PNC Park)

Aug. 7: Washington, D.C. (Nationals Park)

Aug. 10: Minneapolis, Minn. (Target Field)

Aug. 12: Chicago, Ill. (Wrigley Field)

Aug. 14: Milwaukee, Wis. (American Family Field)

Aug. 16: Detroit, Mich. (Comerica Park)

Aug. 19: Fargo, N.D. (FARGODOME)

Aug. 21: Omaha, Neb. (Charles Schwab Field)

Sept. 18: Philadelphia, Penn. (Citizens Bank Park)

Sept. 22: Nashville, Tenn. (GEODIS Park)

Sept. 25: San Antonio, Tex. (Alamodome)

Sept. 27: Houston, Tex. (Minute Maid Park)

Sept. 29: Arlington, Tex. (Globe Life Field)

Oct. 3: San Diego, Calif. (Snapdragon Stadium)

Oct. 5: Los Angeles, Calif. (SoFi Stadium)

Oct. 7: Las Vegas, Nev. (Allegiant Stadium)

Oct. 9: Phoenix, Ariz. (Chase Field)

