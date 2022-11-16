Artist Spotlight: Dominique Mary Davis

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Dominique Mary Davis

Sound: Soul singer/songwriter

History: This spirited and uplifting singer has been on the scene since the release of her debut single "Never Stop" in 2019, but last year's "Dangerous Man" single bumped this indie artist up to better visibility. The same year Davis, who is from Hamtramck, released the EP "Rooted."

The latest: Hear Davis perform live and with a band Thursday, Nov. 17, at the polished Willis Show Bar, a historic venue that was renovated and reopened in 2018 at 4156 Third in Detroit. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. Visit willisshowbar.com. Hear Dominique Mary Davis on all major streaming platforms or learn more on her website, dominiquemarydavismusic.com.

Melody Baetens