Big Sean welcomes baby boy: 'Any and everything for you Son'

Big Sean is a proud papa of a healthy baby boy.

Noah, the Detroit rapper's son with fellow musician Jhene Aiko, was born on Nov. 8, he announced in an Instagram post on Friday.

"After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound," Sean wrote on Instagram. "Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son.

The baby is the couple's first.

Big Sean and Aiko, both 34, both performed in Detroit over the summer as part of the Mo Pop Festival at Hart Plaza.

