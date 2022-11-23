Artist Spotlight: Fatal Conceit

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Fatal Conceit

Lineup: Tim Martuch, guitar and vocals; Joe Blake, lead guitar and vocals; Katie "Kixx" Puga, bass and vocals; James Blaina, drums.

Sound: Hard rock, heavy metal

History: Since forming in 2020 Fatal Conceit has released a handful of aggressive, high-energy and guitar-forward metal songs. Their online following is strong, with nearly 11,000 fans on Reverb Nation, where they are ranked as the No. 1 metal band locally.

Next: Fatal Conceit has a busy week with a free concert Thanksgiving night at Diesel Concert Lounge, 33151 23 Mile in Chesterfield Township. They're on the lineup for Critical Bill's annual show with several other bands. Fatal Conceit returns to Diesel Friday night for "Detroit Rock City Mayhem 4." Doors open at 7 p.m. and all ages are welcome for both nights. For more information on Fatal Conceit, visit fatalconceitband.com.

Melody Baetens