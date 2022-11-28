Metallica to play two Detroit concerts in 2023. One ticket covers both nights

Metallica will headline two nights at Ford Field in 2023, the band announced Monday, and one ticket will cover both nights of concerts.

The shows, Nov. 10 and Nov. 12, are part of the legendary heavy metal act's 2023 and 2024 M72 Tour. The band is playing two nights in every market and promising different setlists for each of those two nights with no repeats or overlaps.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sales, both through Metallica's fan clubs and for Citi card holders, begin Wednesday.

Both nights at Ford Field will feature different opening acts: Pantera and Mammoth WVH on Nov. 10, Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills on Nov. 12.

Detroit is one of seven North American cities Metallica will play on the tour, which launches in April in Amsterdam. The Ford Field concerts will be the tour's final shows of 2023.

The band will play five North American markets in 2024.

Metallica's last Detroit performance was a July 2017 concert at Comerica Park.

The 2023 show will come 10 years after Metallica's two-day Orion Festival at Belle Isle in Detroit. That fest featured two Metallica performances as well as a first-night headlining set by Red Hot Chili Peppers.

