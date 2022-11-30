Artist Spotlight: Tony Muggs

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Tony Muggs

Sound: Rock, classic rock, blues, power pop

History: Tony may be best known to the Detroit music scene for his longstanding role as one-third of the blues/rock trio the Muggs. In addition to performing, touring Europe and releasing music with that band for the past two-plus decades, he also plays in the Ween tribute band Mega Weedge and has a solo project called Dude.

The latest: The musician and songwriter recently self-published the book "Autobiograffitti," which enthusiastically chronicles his youth growing up in Detroit, early days as a musician and his struggles recovering from a stroke that he suffered just days before the 9/11 tragedy. Tony will host an "Autobiograffitti" book reading and signing at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Cadieux Cafe, 4300 Cadieux in Detroit. He'll be joined by guest readers and fellow musicians Audra Kubat, Jimmy Doom, Eddie Baranek and others. A few days before, Dude will perform Dec. 17 at Ghost Light, 2314 Caniff in Hamtramck, with the Gashounds and Bandau. Doors open at 9 p.m. for that show and there will be a $10 cover charge.

Next: Tony Muggs is planning a Dude album also titled "Autobiograffitti" to hit this spring. A release party is set for April 15 at the Magic Stick, 4120 Woodward in Detroit. Keep up with Tony Muggs and all his projects at tonymuggs.com.

