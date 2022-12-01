Morgan Wallen announces huge Detroit concert for 2023

Country rocker Morgan Wallen will perform at Ford Field on June 30, venue officials announced Thursday.

Tickets for the show, part of the Tennessean's One Night at a Time world tour, go on sale via Ticketmaster channels at 4 p.m. Dec. 9. Bailey Zimmerman and Ernest will open the show.

Wallen's tour kicks off April 15 in Milwaukee and wraps Oct. 7 in Tacoma, Wash. He will also play Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena on April 27.

Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" has been a sales monster. The 2021 album spent its first 10 weeks at No. 1 and in September it set a record for most weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 among albums by a solo artist.

The album is No. 5 on this week's Billboard 200 chart.

Wallen's success has not come without controversy. The 29-year-old found himself in hot water in February 2021 when a video of him using a racial slur went viral online. Wallen's music was removed from rotation at some radio stations as a result, and he was suspended from his record label.

Wallen was one of the headliners of 2022's Faster Horses festival.

Morgan Wallen's 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour:

March 15: Auckland, NZ (Spark Arena)

March 19: Ipswich, QLD (CMC Rocks)

March 21: Sydney, NSW (Qudos Bank Arena)

March 24: Melbourne, VIC (Rod Laver Arena)

April 15: Milwaukee, Wis. (American Family Field)

April 20: Louisville, Ky. (KFC Yum! Center)

April 22: Oxford, Miss. (Vaught-Hemingway Stadium)

April 27: Grand Rapids, Mich. (Van Andel Arena)

April 28: Moline, Ill. (Vibrant Arena)

April 29: Lincoln, Nebr. (Pinnacle Bank Arena)

May 4: Jacksonville, Fla. (VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena)

May 5: West Palm Beach, Fla. (iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre)

May 6: Tampa, Fla. (MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre)

May 18: Hershey, Penn. (Hersheypark Stadium)

May 20: East Rutherford, NJ (MetLife Stadium)

May 24: Austin, Tex. (Moody Center)

May 26: Houston, Tex. (Minute Maid Park)

June 2: Atlanta, Ga. (Truist Park)

June 3: Panama City Beach, Fla. (Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam)

June 9: Virginia Beach, Va. (Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach)

June 10: Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Carolina Country Music Fest)

June 15: Pittsburgh, Penn. (PNC Park)

June 17: Philadelphia, Penn. (Citizens Bank Park)

June 23: Chicago, Ill. (Wrigley Field)

June 30: Detroit, Mich. (Ford Field)

July 7: St. Louis, Mo. (Busch Stadium)

July 15: San Diego, Calif. (Petco Park)

July 20: Phoenix, Ariz. (Chase Field)

July 22: Los Angeles, Calif. (SoFi Stadium)

Aug. 3: Detroit Lakes, Minn. (WE Fest)

Aug. 5 Camrose, AB (Big Valley Jamboree)

Aug. 12: Columbus, Ohio (Ohio Stadium)

Aug. 18: Boston, Mass (Fenway Park)

Aug. 26: Washington, DC (Nationals Park)

Sept. 16: Toronto, ON (Budweiser Stage)

Sept. 18: London, ON (Budweiser Gardens)

Sept. 21: Ottawa, ON (Canadian Tire Centre)

Sept. 22: Quebec City, QC (Videotron Centre)

Sept. 23: Montreal, QC (Bell Centre)

Sept. 28: Winnipeg, MB (Canada Life Centre)

Sept. 29: Saskatoon, SK (SaskTel Centre)

Sept. 30: Calgary, AB (Scotiabank Saddledome)

Oct. 4: Vancouver, BC (Rogers Arena)

Oct. 7: Tacoma, Wash. (Tacoma Dome)

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama