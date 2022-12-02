Watch: Detroit rapper Babyface Ray performs on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Detroit rapper Babyface Ray performed his new single "Masterpiece" in front of a backdrop of the Detroit city skyline Thursday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Ray, whose new album "Mob" was released Friday, performed the song on a set with a video screen displaying the Renaissance Center and the Detroit River behind him. From where he was positioned, on park bench next to a street light in what was fashioned to resemble the hazy wee hours of the morning, Metro Detroiters likely noticed that technically he would have been in Windsor.

Watch the performance below:

"Mob" is Babyface Ray's second album of 2022, following "Face," which was released in January. The 18-track set features guest spots from Lil Durk, Doe Boy, Samuel Shabazz, King Hendrick$ and more.

Earlier this year, Babyface Ray was featured as part of XXL magazine's 2022 Freshman Class alongside 11 other up-and-comers, including Ypsilanti's Babytron.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama