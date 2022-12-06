Morgan Wallen adds second Ford Field date to 2023 tour

Morgan Wallen has added a second Ford Field concert to his 2023 docket, and will play at the Lions' home on June 29 in addition to his already announced June 30 show, the country star's camp announced Monday.

Tickets for the newly announced concert will go on sale through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program on Wednesday.

The additional concert was added "due to overwhelming demand," according to a release.

The extra Ford Field was one of 14 shows added to the "Whiskey Glasses" singer's 2023 tour. He also added stadium dates in San Diego, Boston, Pittsburgh, Chicago and more.

Wallen joins Metallica and Taylor Swift as artists double dipping Ford Field in 2023.

The only other artists to play Ford Field on consecutive nights were Eminem in 2003 and One Direction in 2014.

