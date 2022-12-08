Artist Spotlight: Artificial Agent

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Artificial Agent

Lineup: Derek Jendza, vocals; Mike Elgert, guitar; Brad Jendza, bass; Karl Crafton, drums.

Sound: Metal, hard rock, glam

History: Intense, colorful and dramatic, these disciples of rock and roll have been performing around Metro Detroit for more than a decade. In between album releases the four-piece has opened for seemingly every rocker that has come through town, from Alice Cooper to Vince Neil.

The latest: Artificial Agent had a busy 2022. The band released their fifth album, "Pop Culture Disruptor." Now streaming on all platforms, the eight-song album kicks off with the title track, a driving and guitar-heavy anthem. Their song "Do You Love Me or What?" was featured on the vinyl album "Motor City Rocks 2022," a compilation project from 106.7 WLLZ-FM that also included tracks by Sponge, Kaleido, Secude and Mike Skill from the Romantics featuring the MC5's Wayne Kramer.

Next: See Artificial Agent live Saturday night when they open for guitar legend Ace Frehley at the Token Lounge, 28949 Joy in Westland. Doors open at 7 p.m., Artificial Agent hits at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $50. Must be 18 or older to attend. Visit tokenlounge.com for more details. To learn more about the band, check out www.artificialagent.band.

Melody Baetens