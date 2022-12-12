Janet Jackson to play Detroit in 2023, with rapper-actor special guest
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday.
Janet Jackson will perform at Little Caesars Arena on May 24, promoters announced Monday.
Tickets for the show go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. Pre-sales for Citi card holders start at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The show is part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's 33-date 2023 "Together Again" tour, named for her 1997 hit, which kicks off in Hollywood, Fla. on April 14 and wraps June 21 in Seattle.
Platinum-selling rapper-actor Ludacris will open the show.
Jackson last performed at Little Caesars Arena in 2017. A scheduled 2020 stop at the downtown arena was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Janet Jackson 2023 Together Again tour:
April 14: Hollywood, Fla. (Hard Rock Live Arena)
April 19: Orlando, Fla. (Amway Center)
April 21: Savannah, Ga. (Enmarket Arena)
April 22: Birmingham, Ala. (Legacy Arena)
April 25: Columbia, SC (Colonial Life Arena)
April 27: Atlanta, Ga. (State Farm Arena)
April 29: Memphis, Tenn. (FedEx Forum)
April 30: St Louis, Mo. (Enterprise Center)
May 2: Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center)
May 4: Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)
May 06: Bristow, Va. (Jiffy Lube Live)
May 9: New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)
May 12: Charlotte, NC (PNC Music Pavilion)
May 13: Baltimore, Md. (CFG Bank Arena)
May 14: Virginia Beach, Va. (Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater)
May 19: Mansfield, Mass. (Xfinity Center)
May 20: Atlantic City, NJ (Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena)
May 23: Toronto, Ont. (Budweiser Stage)
May 24: Detroit, Mich. (Little Caesars Arena)
May 26: Noblesville, Ind. (Ruoff Music Center)
May 27: Tinley Park, Ill. (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago)
May 28: Milwaukee, Wis. (American Family Insurance Amphitheater)
May 30: St Paul, Minn. (Xcel Energy Center)
June 2: Dallas, Tex. (Dos Equis Pavilion)
June 3: Houston, TX (Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)
June 4: Austin, Tex (Moody Center)
June 7: Phoenix, Ariz. (Ak-Chin Pavilion)
June 9: Irvine, Calif. (FivePoint Amphitheatre)
June 10: Los Angeles, Calif. (Hollywood Bowl)
June 11: San Diego, Calif. (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
June 16: Mountain View, Calif. (Shoreline Amphitheatre)
June 20: Portland, Ore. (Moda Center)
June 21: Seattle, Wash. (Climate Pledge Arena)
