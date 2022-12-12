Janet Jackson to play Detroit in 2023, with rapper-actor special guest

Janet Jackson will perform at Little Caesars Arena on May 24, promoters announced Monday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. Pre-sales for Citi card holders start at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The show is part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's 33-date 2023 "Together Again" tour, named for her 1997 hit, which kicks off in Hollywood, Fla. on April 14 and wraps June 21 in Seattle.

Platinum-selling rapper-actor Ludacris will open the show.

Jackson last performed at Little Caesars Arena in 2017. A scheduled 2020 stop at the downtown arena was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janet Jackson 2023 Together Again tour:

April 14: Hollywood, Fla. (Hard Rock Live Arena)

April 19: Orlando, Fla. (Amway Center)

April 21: Savannah, Ga. (Enmarket Arena)

April 22: Birmingham, Ala. (Legacy Arena)

April 25: Columbia, SC (Colonial Life Arena)

April 27: Atlanta, Ga. (State Farm Arena)

April 29: Memphis, Tenn. (FedEx Forum)

April 30: St Louis, Mo. (Enterprise Center)

May 2: Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center)

May 4: Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)

May 06: Bristow, Va. (Jiffy Lube Live)

May 9: New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)

May 12: Charlotte, NC (PNC Music Pavilion)

May 13: Baltimore, Md. (CFG Bank Arena)

May 14: Virginia Beach, Va. (Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater)

May 19: Mansfield, Mass. (Xfinity Center)

May 20: Atlantic City, NJ (Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena)

May 23: Toronto, Ont. (Budweiser Stage)

May 24: Detroit, Mich. (Little Caesars Arena)

May 26: Noblesville, Ind. (Ruoff Music Center)

May 27: Tinley Park, Ill. (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago)

May 28: Milwaukee, Wis. (American Family Insurance Amphitheater)

May 30: St Paul, Minn. (Xcel Energy Center)

June 2: Dallas, Tex. (Dos Equis Pavilion)

June 3: Houston, TX (Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

June 4: Austin, Tex (Moody Center)

June 7: Phoenix, Ariz. (Ak-Chin Pavilion)

June 9: Irvine, Calif. (FivePoint Amphitheatre)

June 10: Los Angeles, Calif. (Hollywood Bowl)

June 11: San Diego, Calif. (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)

June 16: Mountain View, Calif. (Shoreline Amphitheatre)

June 20: Portland, Ore. (Moda Center)

June 21: Seattle, Wash. (Climate Pledge Arena)

