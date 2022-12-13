SZA announces biggest Detroit concert to date as part of 'SOS' tour

SZA is set to perform her biggest Detroit concert to date as the "SOS" hitmaker will take the stage at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 24, promoters announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 12 p.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels and on SZA's website.

The Detroit concert is part of SZA's 17-date North American tour behind her new album "SOS," which was released Dec. 9. Omar Apollo, a Best New Artist nominee at the upcoming Grammy Awards, will open the show.

"SOS," SZA's sophomore set, follows 2017's "Ctrl," which featured the hits "Love Galore" and "The Weekend."

The 33-year-old's last Detroit concert was in 2017 at the Fillmore Detroit.

She was due to join her Top Dawg Entertainment labelmates Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock and Ab-Soul in June 2018 at DTE Energy Music Theatre, but was forced to pull out of the tour due to vocal issues.

SZA's 2023 "SOS" tour:

Feb. 21: Columbus, Ohio (Schottenstein Center)

Feb. 22: Chicago, Ill. (United Center)

Feb. 24: Detroit, Mich. (Little Caesars Arena)

Feb. 25: Toronto, Ont. (Scotiabank Arena)

Feb. 27: Washington, DC (Capital One Arena)

Feb. 28: Boston, Mass. (TD Garden)

March 2: Philadelphia, Penn. (Wells Fargo Center)

March 4: New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)

March 7: Atlanta, Ga. (State Farm Arena)

March 9: Austin, Tex. (Moody Center)

March 10: Dallas, Tex. (American Airlines Center)

March 13: San Diego, Calif. (Viejas Arena)

March 14: Oakland, Calif. (Oakland Arena)

March 16: Seattle, Wash. (Climate Pledge Arena)

March 18: Portland, Ore. (Moda Center)

March 19: Vancouver, BC (Rogers Arena)

March 22: Los Angeles, Calif. (Kia Forum)

