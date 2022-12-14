Artist Spotlight: Chris Plum

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Chris Plum

Sound: He's known for making indie rock, but this latest project is jazz

Line up: This weekend Plum will appear live with Aric Karpinski, piano; Oliver Mayman, vibraphone; Keith Malinowski, bass; Jeff Hupp, drums; Tracy Kash, flute; Gibron Lockhart, trumpet; Hayden Cusmano, guitar; Kristin von Bernthal and Korin Visocchi, backing vocals; Aaron Snyder and Quentin Jensen, horns.

History: Plum has a lot of experience under his belt performing with pop, rock and indie groups from Detroit including the Mood Elevator and Brendan Benson and the Wellfed Boys.

The latest: He indulged his lifelong appreciation for crooners and jazz music of the mid-century nightclubs by self-producing a collection tunes for his debut jazz album "The Small Hours."

"I have really been reaching back into the music that shaped my early life with music," Plum said of his latest project. "Having parents who were born in the '30s, our house was always filled with big band, jazz, hits from the blitz, etc. I've retraced those steps and that has launched me into full appreciation for the evolution of jazz. I can't get enough, really."

Plum enlisted Zach Shipps to record it in his RV Audio Lab studio, and corralled many talents from the Detroit rock and pop scene of the past decade or so to accompany him.

Next: Plum and collaborators will celebrate the release of "The Small Hours" with a pair of performances Sunday evening at the Ebenezer, a speakeasy-style bar at 305 Fleet in Plymouth. Doors are at 3 and 7 p.m. and tickets cost $25. Must be 21 or older to attend. Learn more at chrisplum.com.

Melody Baetens