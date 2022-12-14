Grass Lake teen falls short on 'The Voice' finale

The Detroit News

A Michigan teen vying to become the next big winner of "The Voice" fell short in Tuesday's finale of Season 22 of the hit NBC singing competition.

Brayden Lape, 16, of Grass Lake lost to fellow Team Blake competitor, Bryce Leatherwood, a country singer from Georgia. Leatherwood was named the winner during Tuesday's live finale.

Lape was one of the five finalists, which along with Leatherwood, included Bodie, Morgan Myles and Omar Jose Cardona. Lape finished in fifth.

"I'm so grateful to be in the finale, for the people who voted me through because without it, I wouldn't have even made it through the past round of lives," said Lape. "Thank you so much for voting me and getting me to the Top 5."

Lape was the youngest competitor this season of "The Voice."

Described on NBC's website as a "go-getter and avid athlete" from Grass Lake ― Grass Lake is an hour northeast of Detroit ― Brayden started playing 30-minute slots at restaurants in his hometown. He credited his mom with pushing him "to be his best, even when he wasn’t confident enough to feel it himself."