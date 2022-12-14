New music venue coming to Wyandotte

Musical acts, private parties and weddings will have a new event space in Wyandotte this spring.

District 142 will be located within a renovated event space first brought to owners Julie Law and Joshua Cade by Wyandotte Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Joe Gruber.

“When Joe showed us the building, it had been stripped down to the dirt floor, with no power or water, but we knew potential was there to turn it into a much-needed live music and entertainment venue,” Law said in a news release.

Law, owner of metro Detroit-based 360 Event Productions, partnered with Cade to form an event production company in 2017 responsible for several festivals, including the Wyandotte Beer Fest, Detroit Riber Cocktail Showdown and Wyandotte Wine Crawl.

“As the owner of several Wyandotte restaurants and bars, I felt the area needed something that would drive traffic to the city year-round,” said Cade in the release. “District 142 will be that venue — drawing in visitors for concerts as well as providing a space for residents to host weddings, parties and corporate events.”

According to the release, the building has been fully remodeled to include a digital marquee and box office window. The building's original 1890s framing will be exposed inside, highlighting metalwork stairs, exposed brick and vintage light fixtures.

Concertgoers will have the opportunity to choose from an intimate experience on the main floor or an elevated experience on the upper mezzanine with tables, chairs, private bar and restrooms,” said the release.

Talent amenities will include a private dressing room with a shower, production office, on-site laundry and stage-level load-in.

The 20-by-20-foot stage features state-of-the-art lighting and sound system.