Detroit Youth Choir performs Christmas concert Friday

The Detroit News

The acclaimed Detroit Youth Choir will present "Joyful! Experience the Holidays" at 7 p.m. Friday at Central Baptist Church in Detroit.

About 100 children ages 8-18 from all three tiers of the choir — Prime Time, Center Stage and Limelight — will perform standard Christmas songs and spirituals for a two-hour concert.

"For years, the Detroit Youth Choir has held an annual Christmas Concert to help showcase our talented performers by bringing in the season joy to the community, and we are proud to continue this wonderful tradition," said Detroit Youth Choir Director Anthony White in a press release.

Tickets are $25 and all proceeds support the choir's operations "to provide our students with world-class training and performance opportunities," White said.

About two weeks after the Christmas concert, Detroit Youth Choir will compete on "America's Got Talent All Stars" and a documentary about the choir will premiere on Disney+ in late spring of next year.

Central Baptist Church, south campus, is located at 9665 Steel in Detroit. Tickets are available at www.detroityouthchoir.org/events.