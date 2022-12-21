Artist Spotlight: Kid Jay

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Kid Jay

Sound: Hip-Hop with a positive message

History: Born Jason O'Banner, this young musician started rapping a few years ago when he was in high school. Since then he's collaborated with the Detroit Youth Choir, which gained national fame from their run on "America's Got Talent." Kid Jay himself appeared on the competition show in 2021, and last summer he was part of the Steve Harvey mentoring program.

Next: Kid Jay is preparing to release a new album called "1999" in 2023 and has some high-profile collaborations in the works, including one with Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum. Kid Jay says his ultimate goal is to become a success in the music industry and build a high school specifically for autistic students.

Follow Kid Jay on Instagram at instagram.com/officialkidjay and find his music on all major streaming platforms.

Melody Baetens