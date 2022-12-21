Members of Sponge, the Romantics and Verve Pipe play for charity

Michigan-bred rock hitmakers will come together for an intimate concert this month to raise funds for the Pope Francis Center in downtown Detroit.

Held at the intimate Cache Wine and Cocktail Bar in St. Clair Shores Tuesday night, the concert is headlined and organized by rock group Sponge, which has been working with the Pope Francis Center since 2018. The show is titled "Songs of Hope, an Evening of Stories and Songs" and aims to raise funds to help the city's unhoused population.

Sponge — best known outside of Detroit for their 1990s hits "Plowed," "Molly (16 Candles Down the Drain)" and "Wax Ecstatic" — will be joined by three special guests: Mike Skill, Brian Vander Ark of the Verve Pipe and Grammy Award-winning musician Luis Resto, an Eminem collaborator.

Skill, an original member of Detroit band the Romantics, will perform with his own group, featuring Trash Brats members Ricky Rat and Brian McCarty, plus drummer Jason Hartless, a Fraser native who tours with Ted Nugent and has also played with Mitch Ryder.

Tickets are $100 and include the concert, a meet and greet with all the musicians and a digital download of audio from the show.

Proceeds benefit the Pope Francis Center, which helps nearly 200 people a day by giving them nutritious food and access to showers, laundry, doctors and other professional services. The privately funded organization has been serving Detroit for more than 30 years.

Songs of Hope, an Evening of Stories and Songs

with Sponge, Mike Skill, Brian Vander Ark and Luis Resto

5 p.m. doors and 6 p.m. show, Dec. 27

Cache Wine and Cocktail Bar

23218 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores

spongetheband.com/tour

$100 per person